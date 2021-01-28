Chinese businessman Zhong Shanshan, a mineral water tycoon, has replaced Alibaba founder Jack Ma to become the richest person in the country, according to Huron magazine’s Rich List.

Chung, 66, rose to first place from third place he scored last year, the magazine’s founder, Richard Hogwerf, announced today, Thursday, at an online event.

Chung was ahead of Alibaba founder Jack Ma, and the head of Chinese internet giant Tencent, Bonnie Ma.

Hogwerf said the rise of Chung, which is relatively unknown even in China, is remarkable.

Besides his mineral water empire, Chung founded the pharmaceutical company Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmaceuticals.

Hogwerf said Chung’s fortune is estimated at more than $ 100 billion. His pharmaceutical company is valued at more than $ 10 billion.