Wolfgang Porsche, chairman of the supervisory board of the car manufacturer of the same name (79), is getting a divorce. His wife Claudia Hübner (74) has been suffering from dementia for two years. According to the former CEO of Porsche, the disease has a “devastating effect on her personality”.

Claudia used to work as a consultant to the German government. Since she was diagnosed with dementia, she can count on the help of four carers 24 hours a day. However, for several months she is no longer able to move independently. Her memory is also rapidly deteriorating British newspaper The Times.

Wolfgang and Claudia met in 2007. They got married four years ago, but that happiness would not last long. A spokesperson for the company confirmed this week that Porsche filed for divorce against Claudia, who worked as a teacher for years.

Ferdinand Porsche, Wolfgang's grandfather, designed the Volkswagen Beetle, while his older brother – also named Ferdinand, but nicknamed Butzi – was at the origin of the design of the iconic Porsche 911 sports car. He founded Porsche Design in the 1970s, a design studio that makes all kinds of products, ranging from sunglasses to yachts. Wolfgang Porsche is a major shareholder in Porsche. The Porsche family is said to have a capital of 20 billion euros.

Porsche SE, the holding company of the Porsche family, also owns more than 50 percent of the voting rights in Volkswagen. Wolfgang Porsche plans to seek re-election to Volkswagen’s supervisory board in May, despite being too old according to internal rules.

Remarkable love life

Wolfgang meanwhile spends a lot of time with his younger girlfriend Gabriela zu Leiningen (59). He had known the ex-model for much longer, but now there is also romance. According to some sources, the two even live together. In January, the couple was reportedly spotted enjoying a holiday in the Maldives.

Gabriela herself has had a remarkable love life. In 1991, she married Prince Karl-Emich zu Leiningen, a self-proclaimed heir to the House of Romanov. They had a daughter, but in 1998 the fairy tale came to an end. That same year she married Karim Aga Khan IV. In addition to her middle name Inaara Aga Khan, she was reportedly left with 50 million pounds and a son from that marriage. The divorce, which lasted no less than ten years, would finally be pronounced in 2014.

Corina Schumacher

For many Germans, Wolfgang is the bitten dog because he still abandons his wife at such an advanced age. His situation has been compared to that of Corinna Schumacher. She will remain at the side of her husband Michael, after the Formula 1 champion suffered serious brain injury in a skiing accident. However, others point out that it is thanks to Porsche that Claudia still receives such good care.

