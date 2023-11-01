Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

A 70 hour week? Certainly unimaginable for most young people in Germany. © SeventyFour/Imago

The youth should work harder, demands billionaire NR Narayana Murthy. His demand: a 70-hour week. The Germans are said to have shown the way.

New Delhi – India wants to become a global economic power. And billionaire NR Narayana Murthy knows how: Young people should work 70 hours a week.

70-hour week: Billionaire NR Narayana Murthy calls for young people to work harder

But there is currently a problem, he says: “Somehow our young people have a habit of adopting not so desirable habits from the West and thus not helping the country,” criticizes the technology mogul in a conversation with “3one4 Capital“. India needs “very determined, extremely disciplined and hard-working” young people.

The Bill Gates of India: Who is NR Narayana Murthy? Nagavaro Ramarao Narayan Murthy was born on August 20, 1946 in the Indian city of Mysore. In 1981 he founded the company Infosys Technologies, which is now a global IT company. According to its own statement, it is the world’s leading provider of digital consulting services. See also Miguel Hernán: "All adults should start receiving the third dose in Spain" Murthy retired in 2014 after Infosys made him the richest man in the country. In 2023, Forbes estimates his fortune at $4.2 billion. He is also called the “Bill Gates of India”. Murthy is also the stepfather of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

What some self-employed people do in Germany when necessary should become the default setting in India. “I demand that our young people say: This is my country. I want to work 70 hours a week,” explains Murthy. Companies should encourage them to do this. According to the 77-year-old, India is currently experiencing “a certain respect” globally for the first time: “This is the time for us to consolidate and accelerate progress.” India is currently one of the fastest-expanding economies in the world and is undergoing a transformation in relation to it on working methods.

“The Germans and the Japanese did it”: Tech tycoon claims Germany had 70-hour week

But how did Murthy come up with the idea of ​​a 70-hour week? This has already happened, he says: “You know, that’s exactly what the Germans and Japanese did after the Second World War.” In addition, it wouldn’t be wrong if India copied a few things from Chinese labor policy. Appropriate, since competition with China has already begun.

Software billionaire NR Narayana Murthy is certainly not making himself popular with young people in India. © Manjunath Kiran/AFP

India has one main problem, according to the billionaire: “India’s labor productivity is one of the lowest in the world.”

A 40-hour week is already too much: Murthy’s proposal is met with criticism in India

However, Murthy’s idea of ​​a 70-hour week is unlikely to find many supporters. Surveys suggest that the majority of Indian workers feel underpaid and overworked Times of India among other things reported. And in Europe too, many people find a 40-hour week to be too stressful.

Criticism comes promptly from the media. The claim that Germany and Japan became wealthy after the Second World War thanks to the long hours their citizens worked is a myth The Hindu. India can become prosperous, but only when there is enough capital. And NR Narayana Murthy knows about outside capital; he allegedly received the seed capital for Infosys (Rs 10,000) from his wife. (moe)

