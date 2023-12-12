Daily Mail: super-yacht stewardess reveals plan in case of pirate attack

An experienced superyacht worker for billionaires has revealed her plan of action in the event of a pirate attack on the ship. Her advice is published Daily Mail.

According to 39-year-old Gisele Azueta, after boarding the plane, the first thing to do is find a suitable place to hide in case of an attack. At the same time, the flight attendant emphasized that it was better not to allow pirates on board at all, preventing this in every possible way. For example, some yachts have their own protection technologies that prevent strangers from sailing close.

Related materials:

If the attackers do end up on the yacht, Asueta recommended hiding, sitting quietly and hoping they find what they were looking for and get off board. At the same time, there are cases when pirates do not need money and jewelry, but hostages.

Despite the potential danger, the girl noticed that she really loves her job, thanks to which she can travel a lot and see beautiful places.

Earlier, experts from Ritzy Charters conducted a study and announced the cost of the most expensive celebrity yachts. In first place in the ranking was the yacht The Rising Sun, which belongs to the American producer, film studio head and businessman David Geffen. In 2010, it cost him $200 million, but now its value has risen to $590 million.