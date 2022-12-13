Billionaire shut down Disney for his employees and hired Coldplay

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Do you want to go to Disney World? This is the money you must enlist
The businessman celebrated the 20th anniversary of one of his companies and paid for the tickets of his employees.
December 13, 2022, 06:56 A.M.
Ken Griffin, billionaire, entrepreneur and founder of the Citadel and Citadel Securities company, closed Disney World for a private party with your employees and family.
In total there were 10,000 workers who enjoyed the attractions during three days in Orlando.
Media such as the New York Post, assured that the businessman also paid for airfare, hotels, tickets and food for all his workers.
Local media also indicate that the businessman hired a private show with the band Coldplay. During the concert, Carly Rae Jepsen and DJ Diplo also performed.
The party for the employees was to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their companies. According to BloombergGriffin’s net worth is estimated at $29 billion.
Who is Ken Griffin?
The Mag portal publishes that Kenneth C. Griffin, born in Daytona Beach, Florida, on October 15, 1968, is an American billionaire investor and economist.
He attended Harvard University, where he launched his first hedge fund from his bedroom at age 19.
He is the founder, CEO and 85% owner of the global investment firm Citadel, founded in 1990. The company provides business services to asset managers, banks, broker-dealers and hedge funds, with offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific
INTERNATIONAL WRITING
