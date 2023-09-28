Former head of the NKR government Ruben Vardanyan was arrested in Azerbaijan

The former head of government of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) Ruben Vardanyan was arrested by the Azerbaijani military.

Vardanyan was detained while trying to leave for Armenia through the Lachin border checkpoint. Accompanied by border guards, he was taken to Baku and handed over to law enforcement agencies. The court arrested him for four months.

Azerbaijan accuses Vardanyan of numerous crimes

The State Security Service (SSS) of Azerbaijan is conducting a preliminary investigation into “terrorist crimes committed by illegal Armenian armed groups operating on the territory of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.”

Related materials:

According to the State Security Service, with the participation of the billionaire, the activities of armed formations not provided for by the legislation of Azerbaijan were formed on the territory of Karabakh. Vardanyan is also accused of illegally crossing the state border “for the purpose of committing terrorist and sabotage acts.” He faces up to 14 years in prison on these charges.

Armenia appealed to the ECHR due to the detention of Vardanyan

Yerevan demands that Baku be obliged to provide information about the former minister of state detained at the border. Armenia intends to receive an answer from Azerbaijan about the whereabouts and condition of Vardanyan. The Armenian Foreign Ministry also stated that Yerevan will take all possible measures to return Vardanyan from Baku. The department noted that they are counting “on the support of Russia and other international partners.”

Related materials:

The current head of the NKR representative office, Albert Andryan, stated that Vardanyan lived and worked in the unrecognized republic, trying to benefit it. “Now that the population of Nagorno-Karabakh is leaving, he tried to leave with them,” he added. Andrian also suggested that Baku may have a black list of people who need to be detained.

Vardanyan will lead Karabakh at the end of 2022

At the beginning of 2022, Russian billionaire, co-founder of the investment company Troika Dialogue, Ruben Vardanyan, announced that he was renouncing Russian citizenship and going to Karabakh. He said that he agreed to head the government of the unrecognized republic from November 4. Azerbaijani authorities demanded in December 2022 that Vardanyan leave the region as an “alien element,” but he refused.

See also The attack against Cristina Kirchner pushes political polarization to the limit in Argentina Mr. Vardanyan has nothing to do with the Russian Federation, and the Russian authorities have nothing to do with him. And we did not have, we do not have and are not going to have any cases related to his decision to go to Karabakh and begin to participate in political life Sergey LavrovRussian Foreign Minister

In February 2023, Vardanyan resigned from the post of State Minister of Karabakh. Vardanyan’s departure was one of Baku’s conditions for opening the Lachin transport corridor.