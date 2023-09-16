Billionaire Richard Branson shared a video on his Instagram account documenting his visit to the affected area in Morocco, and accompanied it with a post: “In Morocco, I met the wonderful Berber tribes in the High Atlas Mountains and provided assistance directly to those in need.”

He added, “It was amazing to see the courage of people who went through unimaginable horror. The teams are working incredibly hard to help communities affected by the earthquake,” in a reference to the teams of charitable institutions affiliated with him and his famous brand.

This humanitarian gesture received widespread admiration on social media platforms, in Morocco and abroad. Followers praised the humility of the man who refused to go down himself to the affected areas to supervise the provision of assistance and meet the victims to console them.

Branson, whose fortune is equivalent to about $3 billion according to Forbes magazine, owns the famous Tamadot tourist house in the region, which was not damaged by the earthquake, according to what Branson confirmed.

The British investor is known to be a fan of Morocco, as he previously published pictures of himself surfing on the coast of the city of Dakhla, in the south of the country. He also appeared on several occasions providing support to women’s cooperatives in the Moroccan Atlas.

In turn, the famous Congolese artist “Maitre James” appeared contributing to providing aid to those affected by the earthquake in the Ourika region, where he led efforts to distribute in-kind aid to the population.

Dozens of Moroccan artists, including Karima Ghaith and Don Big, made a pilgrimage to the affected areas to support the affected residents and encourage donations for their benefit, in a humanitarian step that was met with great criticism.