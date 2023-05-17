Home page World

From: Robin Dittrich

In an interview, billionaire John Catsimatidis shares what he thinks of Gen Z – and offers advice for professional success.

Munich – In an interview with the Daily Mail, American billionaire John Catsimatidis slanders Gen-Z. He accuses them of spending too much time on TikTok to have a career.

American billionaire on the key to success

Billionaire John Catsimatidis is best known as the President and CEO of Gristedes Foods as well as the Red Apple Group, a major real estate agent. The 74-year-old has also been running the radio talk show “The Cats Roundtable” for some time. Born in Greece, he built his fortune in the 1970s and is worth around $4.1 billion in 2023, according to Forbes. Catsimatidis goes in Interview with Daily Mail in this day and age, especially the attitude of Gen-Z against the grain.

“If you work 100 hours a week and it doesn’t work, you better work 120 hours. You can’t win if you’re afraid of losing,” said Catsimatidis. The 74-year-old built his own gigantic fortune and says he worked 70 hours a week in a supermarket when he was young. He owes his motivation to this to his mother: “I wanted to sleep on the sofa, but my mother scared me.”

‘Too busy on TikTok’ – billionaire slanders Gen-Z

When Catsimatidis was asked about his advice for the next generation, he had little positive to say: “Particular importance should be attached to a good education. Then the only way to success is a combination of a good education and hard work.” He sees a problem with today’s children, especially when it comes to working: “It’s one of the problems these days: the children are too busy with TikTok. ” TikTok, which is best known for challengesused by millions of children worldwide.

A particular thorn in Catsimatidis’ side are people who only work three days a week: “They are losers.” According to the billionaire, the only way to win is through hard work. John Catsimatidis is not alone in his opinion on TikTok and other social media apps: In Utah, the Use of online networks for young people will be restricted in the future.