One of Facebook’s first investors, Peter Thiel, will retire from the board of directors of the company, which is now called Meta, in May. Thiel has been associated with Mark Zuckerberg’s company since 2005 as an early investor, but wants to focus more on political goals and is therefore not running for re-election to the advisory board in May.
#Billionaire #Peter #Thiel #leaves #Meta #Facebook #board #directors #political #ambitions
Languages A saying is now spreading among young people that is guaranteed to be misused by adults – “Mom sometimes tries to use the same words, it laughs”
The language of young people is changing rapidly and it can be difficult to keep up. Some words live on...
Leave a Reply