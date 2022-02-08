One of Facebook’s first investors, Peter Thiel, will retire from the board of directors of the company, which is now called Meta, in May. Thiel has been associated with Mark Zuckerberg’s company since 2005 as an early investor, but wants to focus more on political goals and is therefore not running for re-election to the advisory board in May.

#Billionaire #Peter #Thiel #leaves #Meta #Facebook #board #directors #political #ambitions