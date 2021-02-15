Jessica Pegula confirmed this Monday at the Australian Open that she is the great sensation of the women’s team. The 26-year-old American and 61st in the world was the only one of the 16 players in the round of 16 of the tournament who had reached them for the first time in a Grand Slam. And now he’s in the quarterfinals after beating the fifth favorite, Elina Svitolina, by 6-4, 3-6 and 6-3 in 1h: 55.

“Hi Mom, hi Dad; see you next round,” he wrote on camera after his win. the daughter of Terrence and Kim Pegula, billionaire owners of the Buffalo Bills (NFL) and the Sabers (NHL), who has played tennis for the love of art since the age of seven. She is now trained by David Witt, who was Venus Williams’ coach for a decade. In 2019 he won the title in Washington and received the trophy with his dog. Last year he played the finals in Auckland and Québec City.

Last month, Svitolina had beaten her in straight sets, at the Abu Dhabi tournament, and Jessica took revenge at the ideal moment. She had never beaten a top-10 on the circuit and this time she did it with determination and a brave tennis that surpassed the Ukrainian, once again disappointing in a major. Pegula, who grew up admiring Martina Hingis, hit 31 winners and cared little for 40 unforced errors with her risky game. Svitolina had only lost serve three times in her previous three losses and the American broke it four times. In the quarterfinals, Jessica could face her compatriot Jennifer Brady, if she beats Croatian Donna Vekic.

