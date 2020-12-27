Russian billionaire official Alexander Shestun, previously sentenced to 15 years in a maximum security penal colony for corruption, may receive an additional sentence for insulting a judge and a convoy. Reported by TASS citing a source in court.

He found himself under such a threat due to the fact that during the hearings he constantly interrupted judge Tatyana Yuferova and went over to insults. As a result, she had to remove the defendant before sentencing. “For five days during the announcement of the verdict against the former official in the Podolsk court, he daily insulted both the judge and the guards who made comments to him,” the source said.

He also emphasized that such actions are punished in accordance with part 2 of article 297 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“contempt of court”).

On December 25, Shestun was sentenced to 15 years in prison for corruption. According to the court, the former head of the Serpukhov district of the Moscow region. As established by the investigation, the official in the period from 2003 to 2018 created 47 companies through proxies that illegally received land plots. He also gave them budget loans. As a result, he became the owner of property worth billions of rubles.