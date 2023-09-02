Billionaire Mohammed Al Fayed dies at 94

Egyptian billionaire Mohammed Al Fayed has died at the age of 94. This is reported by the TV channel sky news.

According to the billionaire’s family, Al-Fayed “died peacefully” from natural causes. According to Sky News, he was buried at London’s Central Mosque in Regent’s Park.

Mohammed Al-Fayed was known as the owner of the English football club Fulham and the London department store Harrods, and also as the father of Dodi Al-Fayed, who died in a car accident under the Alma Bridge in Paris on August 31, 1997, along with Princess Diana. The billionaire himself blamed the British royal family for the death of his son, and claimed that the disaster was set up.