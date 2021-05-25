Russian billionaire and owner of the Onexim group of companies Mikhail Prokhorov injured his leg with a battle ax. This is reported by the Baza edition in its Telegram-channel.

It is known that the businessman was taken from his country house by ambulance to the trauma department of one of the elite Moscow hospitals on Sunday, May 23rd.

As people from the victim’s entourage told the doctors, the cause of the injury was an accident – Prokhorov was throwing an ax, at some point the gun unsuccessfully bounced off and hit him in the leg. It is noted that the wound was not serious, the life and health of the billionaire is currently not in danger.

At the same time, the official representatives of Prokhorov deny the information about the incident and claim that he is “at work.”

The publication emphasized that in a recent interview with the American media, the Russian businessman mentioned his unusual hobby and showed TV presenter Stephen Colbert how to throw shurikens and axes correctly.

In April 2019, it was reported that British billionaire and Virgin Group founder Richard Branson nearly died while opening his company’s Miami hub. According to him, the wind suddenly increased, and when he pulled the rope, the banner fell off, flying a few centimeters from his head.