E.In the founding generation of the software revolution of the past few decades, there were only a handful of figures who made a strong impression on the public consciousness. It was mainly those who turned the world upside down with innovative products and intelligent services. But there is another way to get hold of a place in the Pantheon. Take Mark Cuban, one of the 400 richest people on earth at $ 5.6 billion. His art is similar to that of a catalyst showing up in the right place at the right time to invest.

Like in January 2000, when he acquired the worst team in the NBA with the Dallas Mavericks. The risk was low, and he also had the necessary sum: he had earned it shortly before at the height of the dot.com bubble, when he sold the Internet radio company Broadcast.com, which he had set up. On top of that, he has been one of the agile investors who have been helping company founders on the television program “Shark Tank” for a decade. His involvement there extends across many industries and amounts to almost $ 20 million.

With Dirk Nowitzki as an outstanding player, the team made it to the final series in 2006 and won the title in 2011. The Würzburger earned excellent. Cuban, however, much more than that. His $ 285 million investment is now worth more than $ 2 billion.

$ 134 million minus

Which is why the 62-year-old recently stated in his typical, blunt manner that the Mavericks would easily get over the minus of 134 million dollars caused by the corona virus: “Fortunately, I am in a position that I can afford it” , he said. No club employee had to go stamping. The attitude is part of a mixture of autocratic management behavior, an offensive way with which he questions established business practices and unbroken optimism with which he persistently inoculates his surroundings. He still held on to Dirk Nowitzki when he could no longer hide the wear and tear from twenty years of professionalism.

Manager Don Nelson and trainer Rick Carlisle also have something like life positions with the Mavericks. But if the string of his hat breaks in between, you can see what Cuban lacks: diplomatic flair. That was already the case when he loudly complained about the referee performance in the NBA and accused the league of manipulating the results in order to favor certain teams. His criticism has cost him more than a total of $ 3 million over the years: the fines imposed by the NBA. Presumably, it cost his team the title in 2006 when the Mavericks lost the series against the Miami Heat in a dubious way after a 2-0 lead. His latest venture also seems rather clumsy.

Cuban had admitted over the past week that the Mavericks had quietly scrapped a ritual of American professional sport: the national anthem before every home game. His reasoning: Since the first protests by black football professionals in autumn 2016, the ceremony has become a symbol of a patriotic demonstration imposed from above, which not all athletes like: “We have always respected people’s passion for the anthem and our country and will continue to do so, ”said Cuban. “But we also hear the voices of those who feel that this hymn does not represent them. You have to respect them as well and listen to their views. “

The league, in contrast to others a progressive institution of American sport, feared a boomerang effect in view of the tense political climate and corona-related economic losses. She whistled back the lateral thinker Cuban on Wednesday. The hymn, an ode to the national flag, called “Star-Spangled Banner”, is not mothballed. We’ll hear from Cuban in the future too. For some time he has been playing with an even cheekier idea: with a candidacy for the office of American president.