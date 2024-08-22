Home World

Mike Lynch is often referred to by tabloid media in his home country as the “British Bill Gates”. (Archive photo) © Yui Mok/PA Wire/dpa

Three days after the sinking of the “Bayesian” off the coast of Sicily, almost all of the victims have been identified. The search is now continuing for the tech entrepreneur’s daughter.

Palermo – After three days of searching, it is now certain: British billionaire Mike Lynch was killed when a luxury yacht sank off the Italian Mediterranean island of Sicily. The body of the 59-year-old businessman was brought to the surface from the sunken sailing boat by special divers. According to the rescue team, the only person being searched for now is his 18-year-old daughter. A total of seven people died in the accident on Monday, including two married couples who were friends with Lynch. The billionaire wanted to use the sailing trip to celebrate an acquittal in court.

The exact course of events has not yet been clarified. Apparently the crew and guests were surprised by the severity of an approaching storm in front of the port of Porticello, not far from the island’s capital, Palermo. The “Bayesian” was only about half a nautical mile – about 900 meters – from the shore. Sinking within 60 seconds? It is suspected that the 56-meter-long yacht was hit by a monster wave and was not stable enough in the water. It is said that it sank within 60 seconds. There is speculation that a hatch was left open or that the hull’s daggerboard, which can be used to regulate the ship’s draft, was incorrectly adjusted.

In the harbor of the Sicilian town of Porticello, another body bag is brought ashore after the sinking of the luxury yacht “Bayesian”. The sailing boat sank in a storm on Monday. © Jonathan Brady/PA Wire/dpa

With regard to the founder of Microsoft, the tech entrepreneur was often referred to as the “British Bill Gates” in his home country. Lynch sold the software company Autonomy to Hewlett-Packard in 2011 for eleven billion US dollars (currently almost ten billion euros) – one of the worst takeover debacles in Silicon Valley.

Acquittal in court

Lynch and former financial manager Steve Chamberlain are said to have deceived the US company about the state of their company. However, a jury acquitted the two. Chamberlain was fatally hit by a car while jogging a few days ago. dpa