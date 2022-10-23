with picturesShe has enough money to stock up on caviar for a week, but reality star and billionaire Kim Kardashian celebrated her 42nd birthday this weekend at a cheap burger joint. There, Kim and her family appeared at the counter in full glamor after bad weather caused their private jet to turn around.
The intention was that Kim would travel to Las Vegas with sister Khloé, mother Kris and a group of friends. A concert by singer Usher was on the program, as well as a visit to the chic restaurant Carbone. But that didn’t work out. The party was already en route in Kim’s half-sister Kylie Jenner’s private jet when they were told the plane could not land. There were gusts of wind of up to 100 kilometers per hour, according to TMZ.
And so the group went to fast food chain In-N-Out Burger, where you can get an entire hamburger menu for a few euros. Kim and co were already dressed for Vegas, so she suddenly stood at the counter with nothing more than shiny pants and ditto bikini top. “I had to grab a boa to cover myself,” Kim said on Instagram. Khloé, meanwhile, was donned in a sheer catsuit.
Although the film crew of The Kardashians it seems that they had not rented the restaurant and that there were also ‘regular’ diners. The Kardashians didn’t eat their fat mouths right in front of them, but on a party bus.
The Vegas trip was supposed to be the second part of Kim’s birthday celebrations, after she previously threw a subdued party in Calabasas for just a few friends and relatives, including Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.
All in all, her birthday is still a precious affair, because her house was full of beautiful flower arrangements and in the private jet there were cakes with her head on it, a cocktail menu and countless jello shots, or alcohol shots in gelatinous form. Her well-known family also publicly congratulated her on Instagram:
