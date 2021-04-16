Media mogul Jimmy Lai was found guilty of organizing unsanctioned rallies against Beijing in Hong Kong in 2019 and sentenced to a year in prison. It is reported by BBC News.

Lai faced eight charges. Two of them were brought under the country’s new national security law, which could provide for life in prison. In addition, on April 16, prosecutors brought two more charges against Lai of conspiracy with foreign forces and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

“I came to Hong Kong with one dollar. I got everything I have from this place. If this is the time of reckoning, this is my atonement, ”the billionaire said before the hearing.

Lai, 73, is the founder of the popular Hong Kong opposition newspaper Apple Daily and is one of Beijing’s harshest critics. The rally on August 31, 2019, for participation in which Lai pleaded guilty, was initially canceled by the organizers, but people, despite this, came out to protest.