Paetongtarn Shinawatra is only the second woman to lead the country. (Archive photo) © —/XinHua/dpa

After the ousting of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, Thailand has elected a new head of government: 37-year-old Paetongtarn Shinawatra is taking the helm. She comes from a famous dynasty.

Bangkok – Only two days after the Constitutional Court deposed Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, the kingdom has elected a new head of government: 37-year-old Paetongtarn Shinawatra, chairwoman of the ruling Pheu Thai party and heiress to a wealthy dynasty, won a vote in parliament this morning (local time) with a clear majority. She will be the kingdom’s youngest prime minister ever.

Paetongtarn is the daughter of billionaire and former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra and the niece of former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra. Both were in power for several years but were then ousted by military coups and went into exile.

Only candidate

After her aunt, Paetongtarn is only the second woman to lead the Southeast Asian country. The ruling coalition, which has a comfortable majority in parliament, nominated her as the only candidate on Thursday. Srettha Thavisin (62) was removed from office on Wednesday after less than a year in office following a lawsuit filed by 40 senators – for an alleged breach of professional ethics. dpa