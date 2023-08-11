Two months have passed since millionaires Elon Musk, owner among other things of Twitter (now known as X), and Mark Zuckerberg, the boss of Meta, challenged each other over a possible cage fight. When the tycoons began their spat of messages on social networks, everything seemed to indicate that the match was going to take place in Las Vegas, the ideal city to become the setting for something as eccentric as a fight between millionaires. Until this Friday Musk surprised everyone by announcing that he had agreed with the Italian government on the most epic and exclusive of places.

“The live broadcast can be seen on this platform [Twitter] and Goal. All that will be seen on camera will be ancient Rome, nothing modern at all,” the businessman said in a tweet on Friday. “I have spoken with the Prime Minister of Italy and the Minister of Culture. We have agreed on an epic venue.”

With a second tweet With just one word —”Gladiatores”, among the sword emojis—, Musk seems to want to communicate that it would be the Roman Colosseum, the most iconic monument of the city and the entire country. The Prime Minister of Italy, the far-right Giorgia Meloni, has not confirmed the millionaire’s statements.

The confrontation between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg began when the Tesla owner first responded to a thread about the new apps that Meta, owned by Zuckerberg, is preparing to compete with his thinking “in creators and public figures who want a network carried with sanity”. Musk had already made jokes about the new social network that Twitter is planning. According to some information, Meta had contacted the Dalai Lama to promote its release. Musk had responded to that news with a “zuck my tongue”, which combines the Dalai Lama’s latest polemic with Zuckerberg’s last name, which is pronounced similar to “suck” in English (suck).

