From: Martina Lippl

Dramatic death: US billionaire Angela Chao (50) drowns in the pond with her Tesla. © Foremost Group

The shock is great. Shipping company heiress Angela Chao suddenly dies on her own property. Details of the tragedy are shocking.

Austin – US billionaire Angela Chao has had a fatal accident with her Tesla Model X on her property in Texas. There was initially talk of a mysterious death. However, it is apparently an accident. The 50-year-old drowned in the pond with her SUV, reports the Wall Street Journal. The horrific drama unfolded on their sprawling ranch in Texas.

Mysterious death: billionaire drowns in her Tesla

The boss of the shipping company Foremost Group celebrated a Chinese New Year party with friends on February 11th. Around midnight, Chao wanted to drive the Tesla from the guest house to her main house. Then the billionaire made a fatal mistake – an operating error: During a turning maneuver, she accidentally drove the SUV into a pond. Instead of going forward, she put the car in reverse and plunged her car down an embankment into the water.

Fatal mistake when turning – Tesla falls into the pond and sinks

In a panic, Chao shouted, according to the Wall Street Journal, another friend. He immediately rushed to the scene of the accident, but was unable to save the 50-year-old from her fatal situation in time. She was locked in her car.

The vehicle was said to be completely submerged when the rescue team arrived at the scene of the accident about 20 minutes later. Any help came too late for the billionaire. A diving team was requested at the scene of the accident, but none was available. The Tesla had to be pulled out of the water from the pond bank using a tow truck and a chain.

Car under water – This is what needs to be done. According to the ADAC, if a car falls into a body of water, there is not much time left: electric windows only work for a short time in the water. Breaking windows under water is hardly possible anymore. See also HS Tuusula | Up to 250,000 people visited the ice of Uusmaalainen lake last winter Therefore: open the side window as quickly as possible and leave the vehicle. Unbuckle immediately after hitting the water. Source: ADAC

Murder allegations against man

Murder charges against her husband Jim Breyer (62), a venture capitalist and also a billionaire (worth $1.8 billion according to Forbes), were dropped. Based on the current status of the investigation, the police are assuming a tragic accident. The family does not blame Tesla for the death. It is said that Angela Chao had already had problems with the Tesla.

“It is with deep sadness that the Foremost Group announces the death of Angela Chao, who died in a tragic car accident. “Angela Chao was an outstanding executive and leader in the shipping industry, as well as a proud and loving daughter, sister, aunt, wife and mother,” the shipping company said in an official statement. Angela Chaos leaves behind a three-year-old son.

