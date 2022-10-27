Billionaire Bloomberg says the failures of the US education system threaten the country’s leadership

The shortcomings of the US education system threaten the country’s leading role in the world. This was written by the former mayor of New York, billionaire Michael Bloomberg in column for Bloomberg.

According to him, the country is now experiencing a crisis in primary and secondary education, and many colleges and universities refuse to accept standardized SAT and ACT school tests. As Bloomberg points out, schools are lowering expectations from graduates.