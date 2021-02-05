Billionaire Bloomberg appointed UN special envoy for climate

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg has been appointed as the UN special envoy on climate change, a spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General said in a statement.

The 78-year-old businessman, who served as New York’s mayor from 2002 to 2013, was appointed as the UN Special Envoy for Cities and Climate Change in 2014.

“Bloomberg will support the Secretary-General’s work in developing and strengthening alliances between governments, companies, cities and financial bodies to commit to (carbon level) zero before 2050, in accordance with the Paris Agreement” on climate, the statement said.

Bloomberg also chairs the board of directors of the C40 Climate Group, a network of mayors of 97 major cities in the world that is making great efforts to promote green and renewable energies at the local level.

Bloomberg, which is ranked 14th among the world’s wealthy people, according to Forbes magazine, is running in the 2019 Democratic primaries for the 2020 presidential election.

But he was forced to withdraw in March 2020 and declared his support for the current US President, Joe Biden.