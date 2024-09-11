The fiancée of American billionaire Jeff Bezos, reporter Lauren Sanchez, appeared in public in a revealing outfit. The corresponding photos are published by the publication Page Six.

The 54-year-old journalist attended the annual gala dinner of the Kering Foundation in New York. She tried on a shoulder-baring transparent dress by the luxury brand Oscar de la Renta, decorated with mesh, a long train and appliqués in the form of flowers. At the same time, Bezos’ beloved wore open-toed shoes by Jimmy Choo and diamond earrings.

Makeup artists gave her smoky eyes and nude lip gloss. Stylists, in turn, styled her hair into a high hairstyle and released two strands near her face.

Earlier it was reported that the paparazzi captured Lauren Sanchez with an expensive bag.