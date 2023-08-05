Calvin Lo is a billionaire who wants to create a new F1 team. But according to Forbes, he is a fraud without billions.

Formula 1 is a world full of birds of paradise. Rich people who chase their fortune through it. Dreamers who make a fortune. Boring lawyers with flamboyant hobbies. Oil tycoons with an alleged past in the CIA. Big talkers, fraudsters and yes, even murderers have been part of the F1 paddock. So you need a bit of gogme to survive life in F1.

Calvin Lo fit this picture perfectly on paper. The self-proclaimed billionaire from Hong Kong was interested in establishing an F1 team. We even wrote an article about it at the time. Just like quality publications like Reuters, incidentatlly. According to Lo, F1 is purely about money.

And money, Calvin had enough, according to Calvin. As owner of RE Lee international (life insurance) and RE Lee Capital (real estate) he would be good for several billions. In his own words, he would already be fist-deep in Williams with his money. But a team of his own was the latest wish of the Harvard alumnus.

Unlike other rich people, Lo also wanted to know that he is a billionaire. He therefore sent several documents to Forbes to prove this. But Forbes did some research. And now it turns out that the man is from Hong Kong not who he claims to be at all.

Not billions…not owner of dozens of houses…nor studying at Harvard

Forbes found out that many houses that Calvin claimed to own are not Calvin’s. It then turned out that he was also not the owner of the Mandarin Oriental hotel, as he claims. Lo also does not own RE Lee International or RE Lee Capital. And Harvard doesn’t know who Calvin Lo is. Williams denies that the best man has invested in the team. The only thing remotely close to the truth is that Lo’s mother is a director of RE Lee Capital.

We therefore think that the chance that Calvin will get his own F1 team is not that great anymore. Which in itself is a pity. Do you happen to be a billionaire and can you take over his spot? Let us know in the comments!

This article Billionaire behind new F1 team is fraud without billions appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Billionaire #team #fraud #billions