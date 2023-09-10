Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/09/2023 – 20:43

Businessman José Bezerra de Menezes Neto, known as Binho Bezerra, 67 years old, and his wife, 62, were found dead this Saturday morning, the 9th, in a condominium in Guarujá, on the coast of São Paulo. A dog was also found dead.

An examination was carried out at the scene and the case is being investigated by the Guarujá Police Station. In a statement, the São Paulo Public Security Secretariat reported that the couple’s son called the Military Police, who preserved the location of the incident. The suspicion is that the deaths may have been caused by a gas leak.

Also in a note, the city of Guarujá reported that the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu) was called at around 11:30 am to respond to an incident in a condominium in Praia de São Pedro. At the scene, the team found the couple dead.

Binho Bezerra appeared on Forbes magazine’s latest list of billionaires, released in December 2022, with assets valued at R$1.55 billion, in 205th position in the ranking of the richest in Brazil. According to the magazine, Binho Bezerra is a member of the third generation of controllers of Banco Industrial e Comercial do Ceará (BicBanco), now CCB Brasil, which was sold to China Construction Bank for R$1.62 billion in 2013. Founded in Juazeiro do Norte (CE), the institution had shares traded on the Stock Exchange until 2015.

On social media, the governor of Ceará, Elmano de Freitas (PT), lamented the deaths of the businessman and his wife.

The acting governor, deputy Evandro Leitão (PDT), who took office due to Elmano’s trip to China, also used social media to show solidarity with the businessman’s family.

Binho Bezerra was the son of the former mayor of Juazeiro do Norte Humberto Bezerra and nephew of the former governor of Ceará Adauto Bezerra.