A crime that has shocked San Francisco.

Bob Lee, founder of billion-dollar tech company Cash App, died Tuesday after receiving several stab wounds in the center of the Californian city, his family reported.

Police found Lee, 43, with stab wounds. He tried to save his life, but he eventually died at the hospital.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that Lee He was found unconscious on the ground with two stab wounds to the chest.. The police reportedly provided him with help before taking him to the city’s General Hospital.

family messages

The father, Rick, posted a message on Facebook confirming the circumstances surrounding his son’s death.

“I just lost my best friend, my son Bob Lee, who lost his life on the streets of San Francisco early Tuesday morning.“, he wrote. “Thank you to those who have reached out to support us.”

Tim Oliver Lee, the victim’s brother, also posted on Facebook: “He really was the best of us. I was so lucky to grow up with him and I feel like I’ve lost a part of me.”

At the time of his death, Lee was the product manager at cryptocurrency company MobileCoin.. Also fue CTO of Square financial services platform.

“He was a generous and decent human being who did not deserve to be killed,” Bill Barhydt, CEO of cryptocurrency company Abra, wrote on Twitter, recalling that Lee was also a father.

Cash App is a payment application for smartphones that allows transfers between people and has a market value of US$40 billion, according to Forbes.

Since its launch in 2013, the community of users of Cash App has expanded, from 7 million active users each month in 2017 to 30 million in 2020.

Criticism against the police

Lee’s death sparked new criticism of the San Francisco Police Department for its response to the wave of violent crime that has hit the city in recent years.

In this case, the police reported that officers responded to the stabbing alert around 02:35 local time.

Tesla founder and Twitter CEO Elon Musk joined in the tributes to Lee, saying: “Violent Crimes in [San Francisco] They are horrible and even if the attackers are caught, they are often released immediately.”.

Data for 2021 shows that San Francisco is more dangerous than 98% of cities in the United States, with a high probability for its residents to be victims of violent or property crime, according to the Hoover Institution, a think tank for public policy research.

Homicides have been a particular problem in San Francisco since the pandemic.

There were 56 homicides in the city in 2021 and 2022and preliminary police data shows there have been 12 homicides in San Francisco so far this year.

San Francisco police have yet to identify a suspect in this case and there are still no arrests in the ongoing investigation.

