09/10/2023 – 18:14

A leak of carbon monoxide, a highly toxic gas, is the likely cause of the death of businessman José Bezerra de Menezes Neto, known as Binho Bezerra, aged 67, and his wife Luciana Bezerra, aged 62, who were found dead by their son of the couple, this Saturday, 9th, at their summer home, in Guarujá (SP).

According to the Civil Police, the autopsy on the bodies indicates carbon monoxide poisoning resulting from the burning of gas used to heat the property’s hydraulic installations. The investigation is still investigating how the pipe leak occurred.

According to the Specialized Criminal Investigations Police Station (Deic) of Santos, confirmation of the cause does not exhaust the investigations. Expert reports are still awaited that will clarify whether the piped gas system was installed correctly. The investigation must clarify how the exhaust pipe, responsible for eliminating monoxide, broke in the premises used by the couple.

According to the police, the couple’s bedroom is on the ground floor of the house, close to the room with the hot water system boilers. With the crack in the exhaust fan hose, the burning gases reached the couple’s bedroom.

Experts from the Criminalistics Institute also carried out a sweep of the property and collected fingerprints. According to the police, the investigation is “ex officio”, when there is no defined cause of death, registered as a suspicious death in this case.

The bodies were found by the couple’s son, Rodrigo Passos Bezerra de Menezes, aged 27, who was in the property. He found it strange that his parents took so long to wake up and, going to the bedroom, he saw the bodies on the couple’s bed. A dog, the Menezes’ pet, was found dead next to the bed. The mansion is located in a condominium of high-end residences, in Praia do Iporanga, on the road that connects Guarujá to Bertioga.

Rodrigo asked for help from a doctor, known to the family, who lives in the condominium. The professional tried to revive the couple, without success. He called the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu) and the team confirmed the death. The bodies had no signs of violence.

Two family employees, who were at the house, confirmed that the heaters in the pool, bathroom and internal rooms run on gas. The gases used in heating, both natural gas and petroleum gas, when burned, produce carbon monoxide. In poorly ventilated environments, this substance can be lethal.

The bodies of the banker and his wife were laid to rest on the afternoon of this Sunday, 10th, in São Paulo.