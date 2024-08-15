American streamer and OnlyFans star Amouranth (real name – Kaitlyn Siragusa), who earns billions of rubles, gave advice to girls who want to have a high income in an interview with the Pillow Talk project. The episode is available on YouTube.

Podcast host Ryan Pownall said that models who recently joined OnlyFans are having a hard time making money on the platform. Siragusa agreed, and the host then asked her to tell the girls how they could make a high income.

Related materials:

“You can become financial dominatrix“There is actually a huge demand for it, but not many girls are doing it,” she recommended. Siragusa also said that a woman who wants to have a lot of money can simply try to find a rich life partner.

Amouranth revealed in January that she had earned more than $57 million (around 5 billion rubles) before taxes on OnlyFans in four years. Before that, she admitted that Twitch broadcasts, during which she sleeps, bring her $10-15 thousand (approximately up to 1.3 million rubles at the current exchange rate).

Siragusa became famous thanks to her broadcasts on the Twitch platform, where she has 6.3 million subscribers. Now the blogger runs an OnlyFans account, where she posts erotic videos and also conducts live broadcasts.