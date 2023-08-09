AWhen the cabinet approved the federal budget for 2024 at the beginning of July, one important point was still missing: the economic plan for the climate and transformation fund, or KTF for short. From this special fund, which runs alongside the usual budget, the federal government is promoting the conversion of the economy towards climate neutrality. Now the spending plan for the period up to 2027 years is ready. The cabinet passed it on Wednesday by circulation.

Spending of around 57.6 billion euros is planned for 2024. That is 21.6 billion euros more than planned for 2023. A total of 211.8 billion euros is planned for the period up to 2027. One focus is the promotion of energy-efficient building refurbishment. 18.9 billion euros are planned for federal funding for energy-efficient buildings (BEG) for 2024. This is a significant increase compared to this year.

For 2023, 13 billion euros were earmarked for renovations and 1.1 billion euros for new construction funding as part of the BEG funding, with the federal government gradually increasing the funding for new buildings to 2 billion euros due to the high demand. For 2024, initially only 1.1 billion euros are planned for new buildings.

Only 500 million euros for district heating

The traffic light coalition wants to pass the controversial building energy law in the Bundestag at the beginning of September. Then the new funding program, which has only been roughly outlined so far, should be in place. From 2024, owners who live in their property themselves should receive a subsidy of up to 70 percent for the installation of climate-friendly heating. The funding planned for the expansion of district heating has so far been manageable: the Ministry of Construction can spend 500 million euros on this, and the Ministry of Economic Affairs will add 750 million euros.







Expenditure of 12.6 billion euros is planned for 2024 to promote the expansion of renewable energies. Electricity customers used to bear these costs via the EEG surcharge. However, this was canceled in the wake of the energy crisis last year. Now the money is flowing from the climate and transformation fund.

4.7 billion euros are earmarked for the promotion of electromobility, 3.8 billion euros for the development of the hydrogen industry, and the semiconductor industry is to receive 4 billion euros next year. This amount is expected to increase in the years to come. The main beneficiary is Intel, whose chip factory in Magdeburg wants to be subsidized by the federal government with 10 billion euros. The Taiwanese chip manufacturer TSMC is to receive 5 billion euros for a plant in Dresden. 2.6 billion euros are planned for 2024 for electricity price compensation for energy-intensive companies. However, this should not be confused with an extension of peak balancing or an industrial electricity price, which large industrial companies are hoping for.

The rail network is to be expanded with money from the climate fund

Deutsche Bahn can also look forward to a cash injection. In 2024 she is to receive 4 billion euros from the KTF, by 2027 a total of 12.5 billion euros. The money should flow primarily into the modernization of the rail network, which is considered the main cause of the many delays in train traffic. The additional financial requirements for the railways were recently estimated at 45 billion euros. The necessary investments are to be financed primarily from the expansion of the truck toll. 30 billion euros in additional revenue by 2027 is expected.

For the beginning of 2024, the Ministry of Finance calculates reserves in the climate and transformation fund with 70 billion euros. The fund is not to receive any more grants from the federal budget until 2027. On the one hand, it is fed by the income from the national CO 2 -Price consumers pay for heating with oil and gas and at the gas station.







After a break due to the high energy prices last year, this should rise again at the turn of the year 2023/2024, from the current 30 to 40 euros. In 2025 it should rise to 50 euros. So far, 55 euros were planned for 2025. Actually, the income from the CO 2 -Prize will be returned to the citizens via the climate money. However, this is still not part of the economic plan up to 2027.

Billions from the CO 2 -Price

For 2024, the federal government expects 10.9 billion euros in revenue from national CO 2 -Price, around 2.3 billion euros more than this year. According to the AFM+E association, the increase makes petrol and diesel more expensive by around 4 cents per liter at petrol stations. Further inflows come from the proceeds from European emissions trading (ETS), which are estimated at almost 8.2 billion euros for 2024.

Adversity threatens the coalition partners from Karlsruhe. Immediately after it was launched, the traffic light coalition filled up the energy and climate fund, as the KTF was then called, by transferring 60 billion euros in credit authorizations from the Corona period that were not needed there. The Union faction complained against it before the Federal Constitutional Court. She considers the maneuver to be an inadmissible circumvention of the debt rule in the Basic Law. The judges’ decision is expected in the fall. At the beginning of September, the Bundestag is to discuss the economic plan for the KTF and the draft budget.