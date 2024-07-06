Home page politics

Bavaria is running out of money for motorways – even ongoing renovations are being cancelled. Now there is a threat of closures and massive consequences for commuters.

Munich/Berlin – The Chancellor has probably had a very short and unpleasant night. Today, at 7 a.m., Olaf Scholz wants to appear before the SPD parliamentary group and explain whether his coalition reached agreement on a budget during the night. He had cancelled appointments for Thursday (July 4), and the SPD, Greens and FDP said that the talks were very difficult. As far away and abstract as it sounds when the Chancellor, Vice Chancellor and Finance Minister bend over the budget in Berlin – the consequences are now being felt so concretelyThis is precisely why construction projects worth millions have been scrapped in Bavaria in recent days. This will lead to major traffic jams and catastrophic conditions.

The motorways are particularly affected, and this in a massive chain reaction. There is already a lack of money in the budget of Autobahn-GmbH, which manages the routes – five to nine billion euros in the years up to 2028. Because there has been no budget for 2025, no key points and no estimates, the motorway builders’ plight has grown from day to day. There is now a total freeze on all contracts for next year – no expansion, no renovation, not a single meter of new guard rail. If there is no money, the administration is not allowed to put out to tender any contracts.

CSU Transport Minister warns: “Dramatic conditions if you start with small amounts”

Because that is not enough, ongoing construction projects are now being canceled. Late on Tuesday evening, Bavaria’s Transport Minister Christian Bernreiter (CSU) said in the state parliament that he had received correspondence with a construction company, according to which a renovation of a motorway costing over three million euros was canceled halfway through after a third of the project. At the same time, preparations are being made to stop eleven bridge renovations on the A9 that had already been decided. “The situation is dramatic when you start with small amounts,” he warned.

Autobahn-GmbH, Southern Bavaria branch, confirms this frankly and in clear terms. “The situation is difficult, serious and confusing,” says its spokesman Josef Seebacher. Several small measures have been stopped, including on the A95 south of MunichWith each passing day, the risk increases that even major measures requiring planning advance will be postponed for years.

Most important routes in Bavaria are at acute risk – Without further funding, radical steps are necessary

According to him, the most important routes throughout Bavaria are at acute risk, the need for renovation is “dramatic”The over 80-year-old A9 north of Ingolstadt should have been renovated long ago, but that is in jeopardy. The further construction of the A94 in eastern Bavaria: in jeopardy. The renovation of the A92 to Deggendorf: in jeopardy. The renewal of the A93 south of Regensburg: in jeopardy. The renovation of the A8 Munich-Salzburg: is postponed. “The mountain is getting bigger and bigger,” says Seebacher.

Internally there are Motorway planners are already developing scenarios for radical stepsif no money is paid. Then speed limits would have to be introduced, damaged lanes would have to be closed and certain stretches of road would have to be closed to motorcyclists, who could have life-threatening accidents if they were damaged. The motorcycle ban was already in place on the A99 ring road at the beginning of the year, a sad first.

“Traffic jams and catastrophic conditions” – Bavaria affected above average by motorway problems

Bavaria is disproportionately affected by the motorway problems because many of the long stretches were built in the 1970s and are now reaching the end of their life cycle. This year’s weather is also quite extreme. The rapid change from frost to thaw in winter has affected the surface, as have some hot days in early summer. It often affects the roads, but often also the bridges. Overall, the deficit will lead to “major traffic jams and catastrophic conditions,” predicts Transport Minister Bernreiter gloomily. He adds to the list a number of construction projects on federal highways that have been slowed down.

Will a budget agreement in Berlin quickly provide relief? Doubts are growing in Munich. The Greens in the state parliament, however, counter that blaming the deficit on the current federal government in this budget situation is “shabby and quite easy”. The previous governments did not use the historic opportunity of low interest rates to invest, says Green MP Markus Büchler. He is now calling for all new road construction and expansion projects to be put on hold “until the old junk is repaired and the potholes are filled”.