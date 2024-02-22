Home page World

From: Andreas Knobloch



What would you do with two billion euros? Maybe buy a submarine? There is one with lots of bells and whistles – average earners just laugh.

Graz – Not every employee is granted the thirteenth monthly salary, but those who can look forward to the Christmas bonus can fulfill one or two wishes that would not have been possible otherwise. However, it remains doubtful whether a submarine will ever be at the top of the list, especially when it comes to one costing two billion euros. Yes, you read that right: 2,000,000,000 euros for a submersible superyacht.

Super-rich submarines with all sorts of bells and whistles aren't “just about the length, performance or design”

In Architecture Magazine Dezeen A report about the company Migaloo from Graz (Austria) was published on February 14th. There, the superyacht is made for the super-rich. And the superlatives don't stop there either. The Migaloo M5 should be 165 meters long. From the pictures designed it is almost unimaginable that something like this could ever be launched. But the submarine can not only be launched, but can also dive to a depth of 250 meters.

“The needs of superyacht owners for their ships are more complex than ever,” says CEO and chief designer Christian Gumpold and said: “It’s not just about the length, performance or design. Owners want privacy, security and protection for themselves, their guests and their valuables, or unique experiences, including scientific wishes, up to the greatest possible exclusivity.”

Last year there were a few The super-rich are also promised a unique experience by diving in a capsule to the Titanic, which unfortunately ended in a deadly drama. With the Migaloo M5, the owner can look forward to typical luxury items such as a healing pad, a swimming pool, a fitness studio or a cinema. The company is accepting orders worth $2 billion, although there is no prototype yet.

“Humanity is crazy”: Super-rich boat receives a lot of criticism from normal earners

The 23 meter wide boat can travel at a speed of 37 km/h above water and almost 23 under water. That's the equivalent of 20 knots at top speed. With the latest technology and the option of extra small submarines, the ship can be adapted to the preferences of the future owner. The predominantly white color comes from the fact that the name Migaloo is based on a rare albino whale from the coast of Australia and is intended to stand out from other submarines. A large salon, a DJ booth, an art exhibition, as well as many lounges and seating areas as well as a children's playroom or private dressing room are a given.

Of course, many readers don't hold back with their criticism. All news sites and even Dezeen are critical of such purchases: “You could have drawn attention to how harmful such a ship is for the environment.” In fact, large water vessels such as cruise ships cause tons of CO2, particulate matter and nitrogen oxide -emissions. On the news page 20min.ch says one user: “The rich pay too few taxes.” The taxes paid by the rich always come into focus when it comes to redistribution and poverty in countries.

Another reader sums it up: “Humanity is crazy.” For many, the submarine remains just a utopia. “This is exactly what the world needs right now,” one person jokes ironically under the article on the architecture page, whereupon another asks: “How sad is the dance floor on that thing?” Another reader feels “disgusted”: “The super-rich have no understanding of the environmental catastrophe.” Before the first trip on such a boat, some glacier water will probably still flow down the Arctic. (ank)