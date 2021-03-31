VBefore May there should be no clarity as to whether the Federal Constitutional Court will uphold the complaints against the EU taking on debts to finance the € 750 billion Corona development fund. The EU Commission has been trying all the more to maintain a demonstrative serenity since the court ordered the Federal President last Friday not to sign the relevant German law, at least for the time being. The ratification of the capital adequacy resolution required to take on the debt is proceeding as planned, it is said, like a prayer wheel. 16 states have ratified the decision, and six more want to do so by the end of April. The ratification date is still unclear for Hungary, Poland, the Netherlands and Austria. But what should not be understood as threatening serious delays from there, say EU diplomats. So, in the end, Germany could end up alone.

The other Member States are also currently concerned primarily with how the money from the fund is to be spent. The European Commission sees a need for improvement in the drafts for the national development plans of some states. The states should submit their final plans by the end of April. Obviously nobody wants to deal with the question of whether the constitutional court actually wants to stop the construction fund.

According to the director of the Brussels think tank Bruegel, Guntram Wolff, this could prove to be a dangerous error. “After the fierce criticism of the outrageous decision on the European Central Bank’s bond purchase program, the judges could be out for revenge,” warns the German economist. Lars Feld, economist and former chairman of the Federal Government’s Advisory Council, in turn emphasized on Wednesday on the short message service Twitter that everything will ultimately revolve around the question that Germany is at least theoretically liable for the debts of other countries’ development funds – even if another EU fails State is ultimately unrealistic.

Karlsruhe is out for “drama”

Lucas Guttenberg from the Jacques Delors Center in Berlin, on the other hand, assumes that Karlsruhe is only after “drama” and will ultimately shrink from a serious shock to EU policy. That would be a “no” from Karlsruhe in two respects. First, the funds from the fund could no longer be paid out on time. It is true that the EU could put the fund on a new, then probably intergovernmental legal basis, as it already considered in the dispute with Hungary and Poland over the rule of law mechanism. But that would take time and the Member States would then have to ratify the decision again. Second, the EU’s ability to act politically would once again be fundamentally called into question.

In addition, the Federal Constitutional Court, as it did before with the ECB ruling, would provide countries such as Poland and Hungary with an argument against the recognition of decisions of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) – precisely because Karlsruhe would once again call into question that the ECJ alone was responsible for the interpretation of EU law is competent. The intervention of the Karlsruhe judges remains unproblematic as long as they clear the way by the end of June. Then the Commission can issue bonds as planned in the second half of the year. The Commission plans to raise between 150 and 200 billion euros annually for this purpose by 2026. This would make it the largest issuer of bonds on the euro market. This year, however, the bond volume would initially be significantly lower. In 2021, only 13 percent of the funds from the development fund will initially flow to the states. Most of the rest of the money is reserved for the next three years.