The business figure of the companies rose an average of 0.7% in 2024, Faced with the 2.7% decrease in 2023according to the Business Business Index (ICNE) published Monday by the National Statistics Institute (INE). However, the 2024 increase is far from the strong growing growths experienced in 2022, 23%, and 2021, of 17.9%.

In the set of 2024, the supply of electric power and water recorded the only descent annual billing, with a decline of 17.4%. On the other side of the balance are the sales of the services, trade and industry sector, which advanced 5.8%, 1.4%and 0.4%, respectively.

Corrected with seasonal and calendar effects, the billing of companies rose an average of 0.2% in 2024, with annual falls in the supply of energy and water (-17.7%) and in the industry (-0.2%) and increases in services (+5.7%) and trade (+1.1%). In interannual terms (December 2024 on the same month of 2023), the billing of the companies shot 5.9%, compared to the 0.6% decrease in November.

In the corrected series, Companies sales increased 3.7%, thus chaining four consecutive months of year -on -year increases.

In monthly values, Business billing increased 1.5% in the desestationalized serieswhich means its greatest monthly advance since last September, when it rose 1.8%.

Of the four sectors analyzed, all with monthly positive rates, supply of electricity and water, sanitation and waste management presented the greater monthly increase of sales (+4.8%), followed by trade (+2.2%).