It is rumored that the singer-songwriter billie eilish and Jesse Rutherford from The Neighborhood would be in love. The two were spotted at Halloween Horror Nights in Los Angeles over the weekend, allegedly holding hands while enjoying each other’s company.

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford at Halloween Horror Nights

In a TikTok video posted by user @ghoulishjen, the pair were seen exiting a haunted maze at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios and some fans noted that billie eilish took Jesse Rutherford’s hand.

“OMG I just saw Billie Eilish on Horror Nights,” @ghoulishjen wrote in the caption of the viral TikTok clip.

While Jesse Rutherford’s face was not visible in the images, some noted that Billie Eilish was wearing the same leather jacket as the American artist, as seen in an Instagram story posted on the same night by the singer’s brother, Finneas.

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford have been dating for months

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford have been photographed since August, which means they may have dated for several months. Pop Crave also shared a photo of the two of them having dinner.

Who is Jesse Rutherford, the possible partner of Billie Eilish?

Jesse Ruthford He is the lead vocalist for the alternative rock band The Neighborhood. The American singer has worked in the entertainment business from a young age. He used to perform on talent shows when he was young, posing as Elvis Presley and members of NSYNC.