Singer Billy Eilish was spotted on the streets of Los Angeles in a top with the illusion of bare breasts

American singer Billy Eilish appeared in public in a revealing outfit and attracted the attention of the paparazzi. Pictures are published Daily Mail.

The 21-year-old pop singer was spotted on the streets of Los Angeles. The star was heading to one of the gyms in a printed top with an illusion of a bare chest and short brown shorts. In her hands, the celebrity held a water bottle of the Stanley Cup brand, and she gathered her hair in a ponytail. At the same time, Eilish refused makeup and complemented her image with a dark cap.

It is known that the singer began to train steadily in September 2022. According to Eilish, her psychological state has noticeably improved since then. She also ditched oversized clothing in favor of more feminine pieces.

In December 2022, Eilish also showed off her figure in a bodycon outfit after losing weight in a video. The celebrity danced for the camera in a translucent top, worn over a red bra, and a maxi-length skirt with a multi-colored print.