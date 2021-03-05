When you shoot a documentary about someone as young as Billie eilish (Los Angeles, 2001) is in danger of staying on the surface of the phenomenon. Fortunately, Rj cutler has eagerly dug into the figure of a teenager who has been conquering the public based on a fundamentally pop music, with catchy passages, but not at all easy, who moves with ease between the forceful and marked rhythms of rock and urban pop and the middle times of ballad and soul and that, despite the minimalist production, is full of rich and complex textures and vocal harmonies. Not in vain his fascinating ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ could be qualified as the first eminently ASMR album. If you don’t believe me, bring any of his songs to your ears and you will see a chill run down the back of your neck.

‘Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry’, launched on February 26 in Apple TV +, enters the house that the Eilish family has in Los Angeles almost without asking permission and follows the artist’s path from the age of 16 until in 2020, with just turned 18, he receives six grammys for best new artist, pop performance soloist, album of the year, vocal pop album, record of the year and song of the year. At the same time, the home recordings allow us to delve into the past of a precocious young woman who self-published her first song on the internet, ‘Ocean Eyes’, when she was only 13 years old. A song, by the way, that the KCRW, one of the most powerful music stations in the US, broadcast with unusual interest, aware of the jewel at hand.

Coming from a family tending towards the hippie, which instilled a passion for music since both she and her brother, Finneas O’Connell -Now a renowned music producer and the other great leg on which the artist’s soundscape sits-, they had use of reason, says Billie that her mother taught her to compose and her father to play the ukulele and piano. His participation in the talent shows did the rest. With this context, the documentary begins by examining his close relationship with the fans in an exciting piece that, throughout its two hours and twenty minutes, lets the songs breathe, extracting various fragments of his concerts.

That direct force contrasts with intimacy that is breathed in his brother’s room, in the family home, basically the recording studio from which ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ has come out. And is that ‘Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry’ is also an ode to the culture of ‘Do It Yourself’ and the example that musical creation has been democratized. You no longer need large studies for your music to reach any corner, but talent, effort and, of course, a bit of luck. The viewer follows Billie on her last tour, but also attends the creative process of the album. The hotel rooms, the van, the bus … Any space is good for writing lyrics, discussing them and continuing to record an album that should be ready before the young woman turns 18.

Above, recording a take in a caravan; below, with his mother and father.

And at the same time she draws a complex portrait of someone who, deep down, is still a teenager with many artistic concerns. It is perceived when he plays with his brother in front of the camera, in the notebook where he draws and captures everything that comes to mind or, just before recording a take, when he removes the retainer from his mouth and says “this is my album”, provoking Finneas’ laugh, cut, by the way, that opens the album.

The driver’s license, the debates within the family about the harshness of some of the lyrics of the songs or the increasingly media exposure that the young woman has, the protection that her family tries to give her, with its mistakes , her evolution towards maturity, how complicated it is to always be perfect in the face of commitments, responsibilities and even love relationships have their place in ‘Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry’, a documentary more than interesting although the artist’s music has not yet caught up with him.

Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry is available on Apple TV +.