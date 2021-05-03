The singer Billie Eilish is characterized by presenting a rebellious girl look composed of green hair, long nightgowns and by wearing chunky sneakers at all events. Now, the artist surprises her millions of followers with a very feminine look for the cover of the British edition of Vogue.

In the latest issue of the magazine, the winner of the past Grammy Awards talks about empowerment and self-love. On the cover you can see the singer accompanied by the phrase “It’s all about what makes you feel good.” Also, the professionals behind the work were photographer Craig McDean and styling director Dena Giannini.

On your Instagram account, Billie eilish expressed his excitement regarding the photoshoot. “I love these photos and I loved doing this session” and ended his publication with the phrase “Do what you want when you want.” His appearance in Vogue coincides with the upcoming release of his second album called Happier than ever, which comes out on July 30.

The magazine also spoke on its social networks and advanced some topics of the interview available on Friday, May 7. “When Billie officially revealed her new caramel hair on Instagram, the photo became the fastest post to reach a million ‘likes’ – in six minutes.

On the June issue of #BritishVogue, the singer talks about personal choice, fear, fun, women’s bodies, consent, and most of all, trust. “It is about recovering that power, showing it and not taking advantage of it,” the publication reads.

