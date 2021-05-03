American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish starred in a candid photo shoot for Vogue magazine. The singer shared footage from the filming in her Instagram…

The pictures show the 19-year-old performer, usually wearing baggy clothes, posing in revealing corsets, underwear and stockings from the brands Gucci, Agent Provocateur, Mugler and Burberry. “I love these photos and I enjoyed filming this photo shoot. Do whatever you want, whenever you want. Fuck everything else, ”Eilish wrote.

The snapshots blew up the internet, garnering tens of millions of likes and thousands of enthusiastic comments. “I’m happy that you feel confident in your body!”, “I am constantly updating the page, because these photos are just fire, and I want more,” “Do whatever you want, go ahead, queen!”, Wrote the singer’s fans …

However, there were also those who were puzzled by the pictures. “Is that you, Billy? You’ve changed so much ”,“ Don’t let the industry turn you into a second Marilyn Monroe. I am not a fan of a new image, you become like any other singer and you lose the uniqueness that I liked so much about you, ”the subscribers said.

Previously, the singer has already surprised her subscribers with her photos. So, at the end of April, Billie Eilish published a picture in a beige knitted cardigan and voluminous styling. Fans saw old age in Eilish’s appearance and began to write about it in the comments.