The American singer Billie Eilish had a tremendous scare, because during her recent visit to Mexico City She was on the verge of having an accident. The famous woman was having a nice time at the Polyforum Cultural Siqueiros on July 19, but it was marred by heavy rain and the event could not continue.

On several news portals it is shared that Billie Eilish She was hanging out with her followers when the rain came, but a fatal accident occurred on the streets she and her team had been passing through minutes before in Mexico City.

Luck was on Billie Eilish’s side, as she avoided being involved in the traffic accident that stopped traffic for several hours and was able to fulfill her commitment to meet her fans who had been waiting for her since early that day.

Billie Eilish was happy with her fans and she spoke to them about her recent musical production ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ which has given her a lot of satisfaction, because in the lyrics of her songs she expresses a lot of what she is experiencing and feeling at this moment in her life.

Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell is the full name of the talented singer originally from Los Angeles, California, USA, is 22 years old and is currently one of the most famous in the world for her songs.

Billie Eilish showed her talent as a singer since her childhood, but it was during 2015, when she was 14 years old that she began to attract attention with her song ‘Ocean Eyes’, which was written and produced by her brother Finneas O’Connell, with whom she collaborates in music and shows to date; then, in 2017 she released her debut extended play (EP), titled ‘Don’t Smile at Me’, which became a success, reaching the top 15 of the record charts in numerous countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia.