Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish is on tour in Japan and that is why she appeared on several television shows in that country. In one of them she received several gifts and one was from Hajime Isayama, the creator of Attack on Titan.

This was nothing less than a sketch where this artist appears alongside Eren Jaeger, Mikasa Ackerman and Armin Arlert. Eilish appears wielding one of the blades used by the Survey Corps in the series.

Another notable detail of the design is that the Colossal Titan can be seen looming over a wall, which is a classic scene from Attack on Titan. Isayama’s gift to Billie Eilish is no coincidence.

It is well known that this singer and songwriter is a fan of the Eren and the Titans saga. In more than one of her concerts she appeared wearing clothing adorned with some element from the series. So she was surely quite happy with the gift.

The way Billie Eilish appears in the sketch of the creator of Attack on Titan It’s how he imagines her in the world of the series. Although this mangaka ruled out working on any sequel to his most famous work, from time to time he shares illustrations based on it.

These days he seems more interested in writing than drawing again. And he doesn’t seem to be attracted to undertaking a great project of the same magnitude as the story of Eren and company.

The latest coming from Hajime Isayama is the bonus chapter of Attack on Titan centered on Captain Levi Ackerman, who is included in the series’ art book.

Fountain: Twitter.

At the moment this work remains a Japan exclusive, since there are no details about whether it will be available at some point in the West. But with the franchise’s great fame, it cannot be ruled out that more than one publisher may be interested in localizing it.

