Billie Eilish is tired of people criticizing the way she dresses. The 21-year-old singer has published a forceful message this weekend through of their Instagram stories in response to a series of negative comments that he claims to have read on the internet about his latest stylistic choices. Eilish claims that the same people who criticized her in the past for wearing too baggy and masculine clothing are now criticizing her for embracing the more feminine side of herself.

“Letter to some of the comments I’ve been reading lately…”, Eilish began, writing over an image of a selfie with a disgusted gesture. “I spent the first five years of my career being destroyed by you idiots for dressing the way I did and being too masculine. They constantly told me that I would be hotter if I acted in a more feminine way”, the artist commented. “Now that I’m comfortable wearing more feminine clothes, you tell me I’ve changed and I’m a sellout and ask ‘What happened to her?’ or ‘she is no longer the same Billie Eilish, now she is like all the others and blah, blah, blah, ”says the singer with a certain boredom. “You are idiots. You can be both people, assholes. Let women exist.” In a next image, shared immediately after, Eilish wrote: “Another thing, do you know that women have many facets? Awesome, huh? We can be interested in many things at the same time ”, she marked with a certain irony. To finish, she shared one last message for all those who have criticized her: “Eat my pussy, woman-hater geeks.”

Billie Eilish rose to fame at just 13 years old thanks to her single ocean eyes, published in 2015 on the Soundcloud platform, but which gained special traction in 2016, when a video clip was published on YouTube. Since then, her personal style and her way of dressing have been openly discussed in public, also often criticized. Eilish herself confessed in an interview that her determination to wear looser clothing and a more masculine cut was to avoid being sexualized before she turned 18 and not receive malicious comments about her body: “That’s why I wear clothes baggy No one can comment because they haven’t seen what’s underneath, you know? No one can say ‘she’s too skinny’, ‘she’s not’, ‘she has a flat ass’ or ‘she has a fat one’. Nobody can say anything because they don’t know, ”she confessed.

At the age of 19, in June 2021, Eilish starred on the cover of the US edition of the magazine Vogue: “It’s all about what makes you feel good,” he declared in the headline of a cover in which he poses with an aesthetic of pin up vintage, with Atsuko Kudo latex gloves, a Gucci skirt (Alessandro Michele spoke about his relationship with the artist in the interview) and several Agent Provocateur lingerie pieces. “There will be people who say ‘If you like the body positiveWhy would you wear a corset? Why wouldn’t you show your real body?’” they ask him in the interview. Eilish replies, “I can do whatever I want. It’s about what makes you feel good. If you want to have surgery, do it. If you want to wear a dress that someone thinks is too big for you, fuck it, if you feel like you look good, you look good.” That cover was the beginning of a new stage for Eilish, who began to dress in more feminine clothes and play with her stylistic decisions, which also generated a series of criticisms of her.

In October 2021 he spoke about this topic in an interview in the magazine elle, where it was also cover. The singer assured that she had lost a large number of followers on social networks in recent years, coinciding with the change of image that she made from the age of 18 and she continued to explore on her album Happier Than Ever: “I understand that people cling to their memories and have a certain attachment to them, but for me it is very dehumanizing. I lost 100,000 followers just because of my boobs. People are scared of big tits, ”said the singer, who explained that, after reaching the age of majority, she was beginning to discover who she really was. Eilish also said that she didn’t make what she made of herself so that people would think of her differently: “It’s like having colored hair. I have dyed myself in different shades as I wanted at the time. The other day, I posted a video in which I had green hair and someone told me; ‘I miss the old Billie.’ But I’m still the same person!”

At 21, Billie Eilish makes it clear that she’s going to continue exploring her image, just like any 21-year-old would. Of course, she is no longer going to remain silent in the face of criticism.