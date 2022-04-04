billie eilish expressed his sorrow for the death of taylor hawkinsthe drummer of Foo Fightersduring his presentation at the Grammy Awards 2022. As it is recalled, on March 24 the musician died in Colombia and the band had to cancel the presentation agreed for that day. Subsequently, a forensic study revealed the reason for this event: THC (marijuana), tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines and opioids.

How was Billie Eilish’s tribute to Taylor Hawkins?

The pop singer is one of the most listened to in recent years and that is why she was nominated seven times for the 2022 Grammy Awards, with her most recent album, “Happier than ever”. During her presentation on stage at the gala, the singer wore an oversize black T-shirt with the face of Taylor Hawkins.

Billie Eilish wears a polo shirt with the portrait of Taylor Hawkins. Photo: Composition LR / Twitter / Instagram.

What did Billie Eilish say about the death of Taylor Hawkins?

During the 2022 Oscar Awards, the young singer had an interview with Access Hollywood and commented on her reaction to the death of the Foo Fighters drummer.

“It was incredibly heartbreaking. It was just before we went on stage, and we got the news and it really tore us all apart. It’s horribly, horribly tragic,” said the “Lovely” singer. On the other hand, her brother Finneas O’Connell added: “We were admirers of her work years before we met him. I wish we could have spent more time with him, but he also couldn’t have been a nicer, cooler, more generous person. Such a deeply inspiring person. We are just heartbroken.”

Billie Eilish and Finneas arrived at the 2022 Oscars. Photo: TNT

Foo Fighters announced their absence for the 2022 Grammy Awards

The band announced that it would cancel its concerts in the next few dates due to the loss of Taylor Hawkins, and that is why they were also not at the 2022 Grammy Awards gala. They had previously confirmed that they would present a show for the attendees.

“We regret and share the disappointment that we will not see each other as planned,” the band said in a statement. “Instead, let’s use this time to grieve, heal, bring our loved ones closer, and appreciate all the music and memories we’ve created together,” they added.