American pop star Billie Eilish has released the music video for the title song for the new Bond film “No Time to Die”. The video is posted on the singer’s YouTube channel.

In addition to Eilish herself, the clip contains stills from the film that have not been previously shown to the public. In particular, the love relationship between James Bond (Daniel Craig) and Madeleine Swann (Lea Seydoux) is shown.

The clip was viewed three million times in less than 12 hours. The video also hit YouTube trends.

On March 4, it became known that the premiere of the 25th part of the franchise about

spy license to kill “No Time to Die” postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus. The film was due out in April, but the screening was pushed back to November 19.

Earlier, The Independent named the worst James Bond movie. Journalists have compiled a rating of all films about the 007 agent. The film “Die, but not now”, released in 2002, was recognized as the worst. The 20th part of the James Bond film starring Pierce Brosnan was criticized for ridiculous episodes, among which was the appearance of Madonna as a fencing instructor and the invisible machine.