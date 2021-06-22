American singer Billie Eilish has apologized after fans accused her of being racist over the video. Roller performer published in Stories on his Instagram page on Tuesday June 21st.

The video, which caused a negative reaction, was filmed a long time ago. On it, the singer sings along to a song in which the derogatory term chink sounds, which in the United States is used to refer to representatives of the Asian community, writes REGNUM… In addition, Eilish was accused of allegedly imitating an Asian accent in the video. At the time of the video recording, Billie Eilish was 13 or 14 years old. According to the performer herself, at that time she did not even know about the meaning of this word.

“I am shocked and confused, I want to refute the fact that I have ever said this word on purpose. This song was the only time I have ever heard this word, as no one from my family has ever used it near me, ”the TV channel reports. “360” words of the 19-year-old singer.

Eilish noted that she has been communicating with her family and pets in a funny voice since childhood.

“Regardless of my ignorance and my age at the time, nothing will change the fact that it can hurt. And for this I apologize, ”the singer wrote.

She added that she will use all her opportunities to fight for inclusion, kindness, tolerance and equality.

Earlier, a video was published on the social network TikTok, the author of which cut videos from various streams and broadcasts of the artist – and Eilish ridicules the Asian accent on them. Some users immediately threatened Eilish with “cancellation” for racist behavior, but the case has not moved beyond local accusations, writes “Gazeta.ru”…

