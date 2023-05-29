Billie Eilish is sick of having to justify herself by her looks. On more than one occasion, the Californian artist, who is 21 years old, has lashed out at those who criticize her physique or her stylistic decisions. And now she has done it again, through a Stories of instagram that can no longer be seen in your account. «I spent the first five years of my career canceled by you, for being like a kid and dressing the way I did, and they constantly told me that it would be more sexy if he acted like a woman,” the artist wrote on the social network, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The singer became known at just 13 years old on SoundCloud; at 14 her music, in which she works with her brother Finneas O’Connell, went viral on YouTube, and at 17 she released her first album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Since its inception, the young woman has had to deal with comments about her body or her clothes; as Noelia Ramírez wrote in this article, when she turned 18 «as initially published by the vertical indy100 of The Independent, apparently became the most searched person on the porn video portal Pornhub»

In her early days, as a teenager, Eilish opted for baggy clothes to avoid being judged by her physique, since when she wore tighter clothes, the comments on the internet did not stop happening. She explained it herself in 2020 in the short film Not My Responsibility (Not my responsibility) in which he denounced the body shaming (to shame someone for their body) to which she had been subjected. “Would you like her to be smaller? Weaker? Softer? Highest? Would you like to shut me up? Do my shoulders provoke you?», She asked the viewers.

In May 2021, she hit the table when she posed with her hair dyed blonde and in lingerie on the cover of the British edition of Vogue. «Suddenly you are a hypocrite if you want to show your body, and you are easy and you are a slut and a whore. If I am for doing it, then I am proud. Me and all the girls are whores, and fuck it, you know? Showing your body and showing your skin, or not, is not disrespectful,” she stated in the publication’s interview. Now she has once again expressed herself regarding what others think of her physique: «Now, when I feel comfortable enough to wear anything remotely feminine or tight, they say that I have changed and that I am a sellout and they ask themselves ‘what has happened to her? past? My God, she’s not the same Billie, she’s the same as all ‘and she blabla… You are real idiots. I can be both, you fucking fools, let women exist! Eilish – who has seven Grammy Awards, won a Golden Globe and was nominated for an Oscar for the theme song No Time to Die of James Bond – was also ironic about the comments that are made about her on the internet: «That femininity is not equal to weakness? OMG crazy right? And also totally unusual and crazy to want to express yourself differently at different times.

In her latest public appearances, the artist has sought to demonstrate that she is not just one way, as she recalled in her Instagram Stories: «Fun fact: do you know that women are multifaceted? Mind blowing right? Believe it or not, women can be interested in multiple things. She went to a Gucci party at Lacma in a pajama outfit, she chose a black corset dress with transparencies by Simone Rocha at the recent Met gala and just a few days ago she shared several photos of her with different sportswear and the statement “Go to the Shit, please”, a comment before which several people began to comment on her appearance on Instagram with messages like “She seems too thin, I hope she is fine” or “We all change and grow. She can wear whatever she wants. I used to wear a cute dress that made me look posh and the next day baggy pants with a chain purse and the next day I was in black. Because? Because I could. Leave her alone.”