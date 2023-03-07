Billie Eilish (21) has had enough. The singer pushed social media aside and deleted the apps on her smartphone. How gullible it makes people scares the singer. “It turns me off.”

In recent weeks, she has been less heard from on social media, and that will not change in the near future. At the podcast Conan O’Brien needs a friend she explains why: ,,I don’t watch it anymore. I deleted all apps from my phone.” Not an easy choice, she says.

Perfect time

Eilish describes herself as an “internet child.” “I feel like I grew up in the perfect age of the internet, when it didn’t stop me from having a childhood. I was constantly busy with things. I played games on the computer, but that hardly ever happened.” But that evolved. “When I became a teenager, there were iPhones. When I got a little older, so much technology came along.”

That took its toll. The singer found it “turned her off.” Certainly the videos she sees about herself contributed to the decision to distance herself from social media. For example, she once came across an edited video in which she supposedly said she was a “terrible person.” “It scared me.” See also Podcast | Freedom of expression in exile from Russia

Believe everything

The fact that it makes people gullible also puts her off. I believe everything I read on the internet. I’m sure that’s stupid and I shouldn’t because I have proof that it’s not all true. Almost none of it is true.”

