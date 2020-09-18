American singer Billie Eilish condemned her famous peers for participating in parties during the coronavirus epidemic.

In a story on Instagram, the singer said that she “did not hug her best friends for six months, and you are participating in parties.”

Earlier it was reported that some foreign celebrities, including singer Dua Lipa, gathered guests at their homes in August.

In July, YouTube blogger Jake Paul hosted a party at his home in which all guests were naked and did not keep their distance.

The video from this celebration was shared on social networks, after which the blogger was criticized by the local mayor.

At the end of June, Eilish unsubscribed from all users on the Instagram social network, even removing her brother, as well as the childhood idol of singer Justin Bieber, from the subscriptions.