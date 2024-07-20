Mexico City.- Billie Eilish cannot imagine her successful career without her brother, Finneas O’Connell, a key player when it comes to composing her songs.

The 22-year-old singer shared this during a fan experience with Young Miko, the Puerto Rican rapper who served as an interviewer, at the Polyforum Siqueiros.

“When my brother and I write, we’re thinking about how those songs will sound live. There are always surprises in music, and when we released this album, we went viral on TikTok. That was a reminder that it’s important to know who we are and where we come from.

“When I was 13 I had no idea it was a kind of entertainment, and now we’ve made more solid work. When we work together we have a spiritual dynamic, I don’t know what it is, but it’s so special that we managed to make this album, Hit Me Hard and Soft,” explained the singer, while the lights of the venue were tinted blue on the murals by David Alfaro Siqueiros and the fans shouted “Billie, Billie, Billie!”

Since the release of her third album in May, it has racked up more than 2 billion streams globally and reached number one in 25 countries, while her singles “Birds of a Feather” and “Lunch” have both topped Spotify’s Top 50 Global chart.

Eilish waxed nostalgic as she recalled that The Beatles were part of her basic musical education when she was trained as a singer thanks to her parents, a passion she also shares with Finneas.

“The Beatles are iconic and my parents instilled that in me. It was music and I didn’t know The Beatles weren’t from my era, but they inspired me. It’s funny to have known the music I started with because I had no idea what I was doing, and as singers we never finish learning and understanding everything we do with our music, but we feel it,” he said.

During the intimate talk led by Young Miko, the “Bad Guy” singer recalled before 350 Mexican fans, the official number of those who attended and sent questions beforehand, those moments when she began to be aware of her growing fame.

“My moment happened gradually, like the one I remember from the first time I was asked for a photo: I was 14, I was doing a photo shoot and someone approached me to ask for a photo. I didn’t understand what was happening at first, but at that moment I thought my life as an artist was changing.

“On my first tour in Australia, in 2016, I went out skating on an ice rink and everyone started looking at me. Suddenly, a bunch of kids surrounded me and I didn’t know what to do. That moment was incredible because my music reached everywhere,” shared Eilish, who at the end of the talk received flowers along with her host; both took a selfie with those present.

As part of her Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour, which will kick off in September, the singer has scheduled dates in cities such as Chicago, Toronto, Atlanta, Sydney, Amsterdam, London and Paris, among others. Yesterday, her fans asked her to take Mexico into account.

“Mexico has shown me love and support over the years. I’ve had so many great memories here that I can’t wait to come back and tour again soon,” she added.

Before entering the fan experience, the singer’s fans endured the rain for almost two hours. Some carried umbrellas and raincoats, but all ended up soaked by a downpour that reminded them of that storm before her concert in April 2023 at the former Foro Sol.

To celebrate the release of her third album, the American star put her official merchandise on sale at a pop-up store in Mexico City (32 Lucerna Street, Colonia Juárez). The last days will be this Saturday and Sunday, from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

In addition to official merchandise such as posters and t-shirts, fans will be able to immerse themselves in immersive experiences inspired by the new material.