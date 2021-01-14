In addition to music, Billie Eilish has decided to venture into literature. The famous singer recently announced that she will publish her first book, an autobiography, very soon.

As indicated by the interpreter of “Bad guy”, the publication will feature a series of never-before-seen photographs of his life, from his childhood to the present.

Through a post on Instagram, shared the cover of her work By – Billie Eilish and was excited about her latest achievement.

“I made a photobook of my life and recorded an audiobook as an accompaniment with stories that narrate some of the images. It will be released on May 11 and you can pre-order it now, ”he wrote.

The Instagram ad captured the attention of users, accumulating more than 3 million ‘likes’ on the social platform and almost 2,000 comments.

As stated on the website, the 19-year-old singer will share some details of her early life for the first time. “This beautiful book will capture the essence of Billie Eilish inside and out, offering readers personal passages from her childhood, her life on the road and more.”

Days ago, the American artist garnered 1 billion views on his “Lovely” music video, which premiered in April 2018 and was part of the soundtrack of the series 13 reasons why.

This is the second Billie Eilish video to have surpassed that figure, after her biggest hit “Bad guy.”

