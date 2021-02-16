There is less and less for Apple TV to launch The World’s A Little Blurry, the documentary that gets into the intimate life and short, but successful career of Billie Eilish. Before the premiere, next Friday, February 26, the singer told her feelings when she saw it finished for the first time.

Everything indicates that in addition to telling how Eilish managed to become a star after the release of her debut album in March 2019 -and with only 17 years-, the movie will address your mental health, something that Billie usually talks about, both in interviews and through the lyrics of her songs.

Exactly ten days after the premiere of the documentary, the talented soloist shared her first reactions in a preview video that was uploaded to her social networks. “We were in the living room at home and I thought: ‘No, I’m not going to let anyone see it, not even my family, no one is going to see it until I do.’ because there are some things that really mortify me. “

“I had a stomachache all day, but I cried with joy in many moments (of the documentary). I never would have thought that someone would be able to capture exactly what was happening in such a beautiful and intimate way, “added the author of Bad guy.

The World’s A Little Blurry -whose translation would be “the world is a bit fuzzy” – directed by RJ Cutler, producer of documentaries about Marlon Brando and John Belushi, it was co-produced by Apple Original Films, Interscope Films -a division of Interscope Records, Eilish’s record company- and Cutler’s own production company.

Cutler had access to Billie’s private moments with her family.a, composed by his composer brother Finneas O’Connell – Eilish producer – and his parents: actress Maggie Baird and musician and screenwriter Patrick O’Connell.

The documentary gets into Billie Eilish’s family intimacy. Here, singing with his brother Finneas at the last Oscars. PHOTO: CLARIN ARCHIVE

She also went behind the scenes during the period in which the singer-songwriter dazzled with her first compositions on the Internet. until she became one of the most important artists of the moment.

Although Apple did not specify how much it paid for the film, the specialized press speculated that the negotiations could have been around the 20 million dollars.

It is worth remembering that the Los Angeles native, winner of several Grammy awards, has become a marketing phenomenon in recent times. After recording the song for the next James Bond movie, in May will publish a collection of hundreds of unpublished photos, as announced by the publisher Grand Central Publishing.

Eilish made history at the last Grammys: she became the first woman to achieve great poker and is the youngest to do so. PHOTO: CLARIN ARCHIVE

The book will be titled Billie eilish And as described, “it will capture the essence of Billie inside and out by offering readers a personal glimpse of her childhood, her life on the road and more.”

In a statement, Eilish added: “I spent many hours over many months carefully going through my family’s albums and archives, personally choosing the photos in this book. I hope they like it as much as I do”.

Meanwhile, Eilish’s records continue to accumulate fortunes. It is estimated that by su digital music has already accumulated about 50 million dollars. In addition, he made history at the last edition of the Grammy Awards, where he won five awards including the four most important categories: album of the year for When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?; record of the year and song of the year by Bad guy; and best new artist.

POS

Look also

